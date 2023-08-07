Ron DeSantis Acknowledges That Donald Trump Lost the 2020 Election: 'Joe Biden Is the President'
Ron DeSantis is making it very clear that he's no longer team Trump.
In a preview for his appearance on the Monday, August 7, episode of NBC Nightly News, DeSantis was asked point blank if he believes Donald Trump's claims that he was the real winner of the 2020 presidential election.
"Whoever puts their hand on the Bible on Jan. 20 every four years is the winner," the Florida governor replied, adding, "No, of course he lost, Joe Biden’s the president."
While the two were once allies, they are now going head-to-head in hopes of winning their political party's vote to become the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.
When DeSantis was asked in an interview if he would ever accept being the VP if Trump wins, he confessed, "I don’t think so. I’m not a number two guy."
That possibility doesn't seem likely anyway, as Trump has continued to diss him ever since the Floridian announced he was running for president.
"DeSanctimonious Polls are getting worse & worse as the public gets to know him. The Democrats would have a field day with Ron," the former commander-in-chief wrote on Truth Social last month. "He’s cold as ICE, and only hurting the Republican Party. We have a 49 Point Lead, and should be getting even better than that!!!"
Trump also admitted that he sees DeSantis running in the election as a form of betrayal, as he believes he helped the father-of-three win the position of Governor of Florida.
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him," the businessman stated on a podcast appearance earlier this year. "When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship. I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing."
"When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty," continued Trump. "You just don't do what he did."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
DeSantis has brushed off his comments and even condemned him for not doing anything to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol.
The Hill reported on DeSantis upcoming NBC Nightly News appearance.