'You Should Be Ashamed!': Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Into Heated Exchange With Reporter During White House Press Briefing

Witnesses reported that the atmosphere quickly turned sour, with voices raised and tempers flaring. Despite attempts to restore order, the press conference was forced to come to an abrupt end.

Moments after the altercation, Nelson took to his X account to comment on the incident, stating, "The @NYPost is our country's oldest daily newspaper. We have 4th-largest print circulation and only NY Times has more web traffic @PressSec last called on me in May, and on a colleague in July."

"The May exchange was also about press freedom issues," Nelson wrote, linking to an article regarding the Biden administration's pre-screening process for reporters at exclusive events.

