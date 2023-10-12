'You Should Be Ashamed!': Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Into Heated Exchange With Reporter During White House Press Briefing
Tensions escalated during Wednesday's press conference as reporters turned on a New York Post journalist, leading to the early end of the White House briefing.
The incident occurred when Steven Nelson, a frequent critic of the White House, interrupted Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, causing an uproar among his fellow journalists.
The confrontation unfolded as Jean-Pierre was about to call on another reporter, but Nelson barged in with a question, abruptly halting the proceedings.
"You haven't called on me in two seasons, Karine," Nelson said.
"And I'm not calling on you today," Jean-Pierre replied as she pointed to another reporter saying, "Go ahead."
While Jean-Pierre attempted to move forward, calling on another reporter, Nelson interrupted yet again, saying, "You should be ashamed of that."
"That shows disrespect to a free and independent media to blacklist one of our country's largest and most widely read newspapers, Karine," he continued. "That shows contempt for a free and independent press."
"I'm calling on somebody who I haven't called on for a long time as well. Go ahead," Jean-Pierre responded before taking a different question.
Witnesses reported that the atmosphere quickly turned sour, with voices raised and tempers flaring. Despite attempts to restore order, the press conference was forced to come to an abrupt end.
Moments after the altercation, Nelson took to his X account to comment on the incident, stating, "The @NYPost is our country's oldest daily newspaper. We have 4th-largest print circulation and only NY Times has more web traffic @PressSec last called on me in May, and on a colleague in July."
"The May exchange was also about press freedom issues," Nelson wrote, linking to an article regarding the Biden administration's pre-screening process for reporters at exclusive events.
This latest clash is not the first time Nelson has found himself at odds with the White House. As a vocal critic of President Joe Biden, Nelson has frequently sparred with administration officials. In June, he confronted President Biden himself, challenging him on allegations of involvement in a bribery scheme with Ukrainian officials.
"Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the 'Big Guy,' Mr. Biden?" Nelson asked.
Biden paused before asking, "Why'd you ask such a dumb question?"
Questions raised by Nelson during previous press briefings have touched on sensitive topics, such as allegations of corruption involving President Biden and his son's business dealings.
Nelson's persistence in pursuing these matters has often gone unanswered, leading to further tension between the parties.