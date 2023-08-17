Karine Jean-Pierre Ridiculed by Fox Star Raymond Arroyo for Mispronouncing Hawaiian Senator Brian Schatz's Name as 'Shart'

During her Monday, August 14, press briefing, Jean-Pierre provided an update on Biden's response to the wildfires in Maui. Arroyo aired the clip on the conservative networks show, in which Jean-Pierre called Senator Hirono a "he" and mispronounced Senator Schatz's name.

"What's amazing is other members of the administration apparently can't pronounce anything properly either," Arroyo said, taking a dig at Joe Biden before rolling the video.