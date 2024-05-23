Jean-Pierre shared that before her very first White House press briefing, Jen Psaki played the Beyoncé song "Run the World (Girls)" to help pump her up. It's since become a pre-briefing tradition.

"It’s always a woman. It’s either Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, or Rihanna. I love Missy Elliot, as well," she said of her current playlist, which also features "Texas Hold 'Em" and "Energy" by Beyoncé and "Lavender Haze" by Swift. "And then I’ll do a little dance. I love to dance."