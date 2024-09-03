Kamala Harris Earns Praise for the 'Perfect' Way She Handled a Heckler Who Declared Donald Trump Is 'Going to Jail': Watch
Kamala Harris didn't let a few loud supporters deter her while she gave a speech at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) training facility in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Labor Day.
"As we fight to move forward, Donald Trump is trying to pull us back, including back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize," the VP, 59, stated, to which a person in the crowd yelled out, "He’s going to jail!"
"Well, the courts will handle that, and we will handle November, how about that?" Harris replied as supporters began to applaud.
"We'll handle November, let the courts handle that other thing," she emphasized with a laugh and a smile. "But we’re not going back."
The Democrat was commended for her demeanor, with one person tweeting, "VP’s responses are always pitch perfect!"
"Handled extremely well compared to Trump allowing chants of 'Lock her up,'" noted a second person, while a third said, "That’s an appropriate response from a responsible leader. Trump, on the other hand, would’ve incited them to chant because he’s more interested in division than in uniting the country. He’s definitely going to prison by the way."
As OK! reported, Trump, 78, was found guilty on all 34 felony counts in relation to his hush money case with Stormy Daniels.
The sentencing was initially scheduled for July but was pushed back to September 18 — though he has also asked the judge to delay it until after the election is over.
Just last month, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against the businessman in relation to his attempt to try and overturn the 2020 election.
According to the Department of Justice website, a superseding indictment can be made if "an indictment is dismissed because of legal defect or grand jury irregularity," allowing the government to "return a new indictment within six months of the date of dismissal or within the original limitation period."
The update charged Trump with the same counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.
Smith stated that the changes made displayed "the Government’s efforts to respect and implement the Supreme Court’s holdings and remand instructions in Trump v. United States."
Trump reacted to the news by posting on Truth Social.
"In an effort to resurrect a 'dead' Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed 'Special Counsel' Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY," he wrote.
"His Florida Document Hoax Case has been completely dismissed," Trump continued. "This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III and more…."