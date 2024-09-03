Kamala Harris Earns Praise for the 'Perfect' Way She Handled a Heckler Who Declared Donald Trump Is 'Going to Jail': Watch

"As we fight to move forward, Donald Trump is trying to pull us back, including back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize," the VP, 59, stated, to which a person in the crowd yelled out, "He’s going to jail!"

"Well, the courts will handle that, and we will handle November, how about that?" Harris replied as supporters began to applaud.

"We'll handle November, let the courts handle that other thing," she emphasized with a laugh and a smile. "But we’re not going back."