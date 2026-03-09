Politics Karoline Leavitt Claims Donald Trump Could 'Reinstate' the Draft for His War on Iran in Bombshell Interview Source: MEGA In a shocking interview, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to rule out the draft in Donald Trump's war in Iran. Lesley Abravanel March 9 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to rule out a military draft for the ongoing conflict in Iran, stating that President Donald Trump "wisely does not remove options off of the table.” During an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo noted that "mothers out there are worried that we're going to have a draft" and asked for reassurance. Leavitt responded that while a draft is "not part of the current plan right now," the president, as commander-in-chief, wants to maintain strategic flexibility to assess the success of the military operation.

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was asked about the war in Iran.

The pregnant press secretary emphasized that the conflict has been — and will continue to be — largely an air campaign. Still, she avoided giving a direct "no" when pressed on whether future troop deployments could involve conscription. “President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table — I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly," Leavitt said. “But the president, as commander-in-chief, wants to continue to assess the success of the military operation.” “It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table,” she added.

pic.twitter.com/UTLn4WXFRV — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 8, 2026 Source: @FmrRepMTG Marjorie Taylor Greene went after Karoline Leavitt via X.

The refusal to categorically rule out a draft has triggered intense backlash. Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sharply criticized the comments, accusing the administration of betraying campaign promises to avoid "foreign wars" and demanding a firm "NO DRAFT" pledge. “How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!” wrote the once staunch Trump ally. “Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!”

Source: MEGA Marjorie Taylor Greene called some of the Republicans 'psycho.'

Greene warned that some Republicans might even expand conscription to include women. “By the way a bunch of psycho Republicans want to not only draft your sons but your daughters too!!!!!” Greene later posted on X. “Send Lindsey Graham, Mark Levin, and Laura Loomer and ALL the murderous blood thirsty maniacs that support this America LAST WAR.” Progressive groups, such as Call to Activism, characterized the hedge as a "stunning admission" that puts American citizens at risk. “Translation: they won’t even promise your kids aren’t next,” the progressive political activism group wrote on X. “Good,” wrote political commentator Mats Nilsson. “Watch Karoline Leavitt refusing to rule out a Draft. Once the Congressman’s and Ivy League parent’s children get drafted it’ll be a whole other ballgame.”

Source: MEGA The draft system hasn't been in place for over 50 years.