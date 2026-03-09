Karoline Leavitt Claims Donald Trump Could 'Reinstate' the Draft for His War on Iran in Bombshell Interview
March 9 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt declined to rule out a military draft for the ongoing conflict in Iran, stating that President Donald Trump "wisely does not remove options off of the table.”
During an appearance on Sunday Morning Futures, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo noted that "mothers out there are worried that we're going to have a draft" and asked for reassurance.
Leavitt responded that while a draft is "not part of the current plan right now," the president, as commander-in-chief, wants to maintain strategic flexibility to assess the success of the military operation.
The pregnant press secretary emphasized that the conflict has been — and will continue to be — largely an air campaign. Still, she avoided giving a direct "no" when pressed on whether future troop deployments could involve conscription.
“President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table — I know a lot of politicians like to do that quickly," Leavitt said. “But the president, as commander-in-chief, wants to continue to assess the success of the military operation.”
“It’s not part of the current plan right now, but the president, again, wisely keeps his options on the table,” she added.
The refusal to categorically rule out a draft has triggered intense backlash.
Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sharply criticized the comments, accusing the administration of betraying campaign promises to avoid "foreign wars" and demanding a firm "NO DRAFT" pledge.
“How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND because we campaigned on NO MORE FOREIGN WARS OR REGIME CHANGE!!!” wrote the once staunch Trump ally. “Liars every single one of them! Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!”
Greene warned that some Republicans might even expand conscription to include women.
“By the way a bunch of psycho Republicans want to not only draft your sons but your daughters too!!!!!” Greene later posted on X. “Send Lindsey Graham, Mark Levin, and Laura Loomer and ALL the murderous blood thirsty maniacs that support this America LAST WAR.”
Progressive groups, such as Call to Activism, characterized the hedge as a "stunning admission" that puts American citizens at risk.
“Translation: they won’t even promise your kids aren’t next,” the progressive political activism group wrote on X.
“Good,” wrote political commentator Mats Nilsson. “Watch Karoline Leavitt refusing to rule out a Draft. Once the Congressman’s and Ivy League parent’s children get drafted it’ll be a whole other ballgame.”
Political analysts suggest that even the suggestion of a draft could become a major liability for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections.
The last active military draft in the United States ended in 1973 during the final stages of the Vietnam War.
While the draft system — the Selective Service System — remains in place today as a contingency, it has not been used to induct anyone into military service for over 50 years.