Politics Karoline Leavitt Clashes With Reporter Over Donald Trump Question in Fiery Exchange Source: MEGA White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had a fiery exchange with a reporter who questioned President Donald Trump's Iran war. Lesley Abravanel March 12 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Nancy Cordes during a press briefing when questioned about President Donald Trump's justifications for military strikes on Iran. The exchange occurred on Tuesday, March 10, after Cordes asked if the president was "making this up" to justify the war, noting that no other U.S. or Israeli leaders were backing his specific claims. Cordes pointed out that Trump claimed he chose to launch "Operation Epic Fury" because he "felt" Iran was going to strike the U.S. within seven days, a timeline not supported by other intelligence officials.

Article continues below advertisement

When pressed on President Trump’s conflicting comments about the reasoning and the timing for attacking Iran, and whether he’s “making this up,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CBS News’ @nancycordes, “The president is not making anything up.”



“This was a… pic.twitter.com/bTPQFTe83L — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 10, 2026 Source: @CBSNews/X

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Snaps

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt got into a fiery exchange with a reporter.

“There are no U.S. leaders or Israeli leaders who are making those same claims, so is he making this up to justify his decision to go to war now?” Cordes asked. Leavitt fired back, stating, "The president is not making anything up, Nancy.” The pregnant press secretary continued to defend her boss, saying, “He is looking at this every single day based on intelligence. Based on facts and based on intelligence that he himself and his negotiators have consumed based on their, again, negotiations with the rogue Iranian regime over the past year.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt insisted the president made a decision based on 'facts.'

She insisted the president's decision was based on "intelligence" and "facts" consumed by his negotiators during good-faith efforts to reach a deal with the "rogue Iranian regime.” Trump asserted that Iran was "100 percent" ready to strike U.S. targets within seven days, a timeline he later reduced to three days in interviews. Leavitt argued the president chose to "strike first" to eliminate a threat that had existed for 47 years rather than "sit back and watch" an attack unfold.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt Sticks Up for Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt stuck up for the president during the exchange.

Cordes asked Leavitt where Trump was getting his information from. “This was a feeling the president had based on facts,” Leavitt snipped. “Facts provided to him by his top negotiators who had been engaged with the Iranian regime in a good faith effort.” Leavitt concluded by saying the president was not going to allow the U.S. to be threatened and added, "everyone in this room should be grateful for it.”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump typically talks back to reporters.