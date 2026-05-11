Politics 'Hypocritical' Karoline Leavitt Criticized for Showing Off Louis Vuitton Bag as Americans Struggle Source: MEGA; @karolineleavitt/instagram 'Tone-deaf' Karoline Leavitt faced brutal backlash as she 'flexed' her Louis Vuitton gift while Americans struggle in Donald Trump's economy. Lesley Abravanel May 11 2026, Published 2:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has faced significant backlash for displaying high-end Louis Vuitton bags on multiple occasions, most recently in an X post on Mother’s Day, with critics labeling it as "tone-deaf" and "hypocritical" given the administration's "America First" agenda and the current economic struggles of many Americans. Leavitt, currently on maternity leave after giving birth to baby girl Vivi, posted a photo of an LV gift box and a note from her children that read “Happy Mother’s Day." In April, the 28-year-old was heavily scrutinized after social media posts showed her with a $4,800 Louis Vuitton Monogram Messenger bag.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt gave birth to her second child.

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Nothing says “we understand struggling Americans” quite like flexing Louis Vuitton while people can’t afford groceries and gas. pic.twitter.com/P0FhRzGSht — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 11, 2026 Source: @JamieBonkiewicz/X Critics labeled her as 'out of touch' for flaunting such an expensive item.

Critics labeled her as "out of touch" for flaunting such an expensive item while many Americans deal with rising costs for essentials like groceries and gas. A significant portion of the criticism stems from her role as a representative of an administration that promotes "Buy American, Hire American" policies. Critics argue that carrying high-end French luxury items like the Neverfull MM tote ($2,030–$2,170) is hypocritical, especially after tariffs on European imports were implemented.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was criticized for showing off her expensive bag.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shows off her $4,800 Louis Vuitton bag pic.twitter.com/Wh1KGZp39r — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 6, 2025 Source: @patriottakes/X Karoline Leavitt is on maternity leave.

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A video posted by a White House advisor showed staff surprising Leavitt with gifts for her birthday in August, 2025, including a prominent orange Louis Vuitton shopping bag. Critics compared the celebration to a "let them eat cake" moment, given the broader economic climate. “Nothing says ‘we understand struggling Americans’ quite like flexing Louis Vuitton while people can’t afford groceries and gas,” wrote anti-Trump activist Jamie Bonkiewicz in response to Leavitt’s Mother’s Day post. “The insensitivity this administration has is second to none,” replied another commenter.

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Source: MEGA Many commentators lashed out at the post.

Another eagle-eyed social media commenter noted, “To go with the Hermes baby blanket seen over the chair in her nursery.” “Look at her accepting gifts from left-wing brands,” said another, in reference to the fact that the luxe brand has engaged in progressive branding, such as featuring gender-neutral clothing and "vote" messaging on runways, or supporting celebrity activism, which has led to some perceptions of the brand being more liberal. “I guess they don't make hearing aids to cover tone deafness?” quipped another.

Source: MEGA Many people disapprove of Donald Trump's handling of economic issues.