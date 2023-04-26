Unkempt Keanu Reeves Checks Out Hollywood Guitar Shop as He Continues to Ignore Matthew Perry Drama
Keanu Reeves is too busy with his side career as a rock bassist to worry about Matthew Perry keeping his name out of his mouth.
The John Wick actor was seen on Tuesday, April 24, stopping by a guitar shop in Hollywood. Looking casual and disheveled during his outing, Reeves opted for a black sport coat over a navy blue t-shirt and rumpled olive-colored pants.
His rugged look was completed with a black beanie and shades, as he was photographed heading into the shop with a bass case — which he brought with him in his two-door black sports car.
Reeves may have been getting the instrument refurbished. On his way out of the shop, the actor — who took off his hat and glasses — was seen talking to a man on the sidewalk before getting into his vehicle and driving off.
Though Reeves is mostly known for his impressive acting career, he dabbled in music years ago, having played with the band Dogstar in the 1990s and early 2000s. He also released two albums in 1996 and 2000 with the group he cofounded in 1991.
The band eventually broke up in 2002, as Reeves' increasing Hollywood fame at the time made it hard for him to take part in a side project — but it now looks like he may be getting himself back into it.
Reeves' outing comes day after Perry vowed to remove the former's name from "any future versions" of his memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."
As OK! reported, the Friends alum found himself on the receiving end of backlash last year after he shaded Reeves in his pages as an attempt to pay homage to the likes of River Phoenix and Chris Farley.
Immediately after the controversial text was released — in which Perry questioned why the fellow actor still walks among us — the 17 Again actor issued an apology, explaining at the time: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."
More than one year later, Perry addressed the Reeves dig again, admitting over the weekend at the Los Angeles Times Festival: "I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do."
"I pulled his name because I live on the same street," Perry noted, "I’ve apologized publicly to him."
The troubled actor — whose book largely focused on his battle with drug and alcohol addiction — admitted he hadn't privately apologized to Reeves yet, but that he plans to do so.
“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologize," he assured the crowd. "It was just stupid."
Reeves has not publicly responded to his name being mentioned in Perry's memoir.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Reeves at the guitar shop.