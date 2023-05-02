Keanu Reeves Greets Police at His Home Upon Misleading Welfare Check for Mysterious Woman
Keanu Reeves was left more than confused when he opened his door to police after law enforcement officials were called to perform a welfare check on a 27-year-old woman.
Officers recently knocked on the door of the John Wick star's Los Angeles-area home in search of a female whom concerned friends were worried about, however, when the A-lister opened the door, the call was assumed to have been a prank or misinformation, sources revealed on Tuesday, May 2.
The person who called in the welfare check claimed they hadn't spoken to their pal in a while, and they were growing concerned for her safety. The caller provided specifics, including the woman's full date of birth and type of car she was driving, insiders explained to a news publication.
Police followed the friend's request to check on the female after their worries seemed worth investigating, but they were surprised when Reeves answered without any knowledge of who the woman may be.
The Matrix actor, 58, confirmed the lady definitely didn't live at his residence and informed the officers he had no clue as to who the woman was nor where she may be.
While it is still unclear if the call was a cruel prank for attention or a mistake in information, police vouched for Reeves' ongoing nice-guy reputation and applauded his easygoing demeanor when helping law enforcement diffuse the situation.
The Constantine actor's kindness comes as no surprise, as Reeves continues to live up to fans' expectations of him being one of the most down-to-earth celebrities in Hollywood history.
In the past, Reeves has been known to give up his seat on a crowded subway and even once bought ice cream just so he could sign the receipt and give a fan his autograph, as OK! previously reported.
In July 2022, the award-winning actor was once-again praised for his delightful presence when he was more than happy to speak to a young fan at a New York Airport.
"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…" TV producer Andrew Kimmel wrote of the encounter via Twitter at the time.
