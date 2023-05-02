Keanu Reeves Greets Police at His Home Upon Misleading Welfare Check for Mysterious Woman

Keanu Reeves was left more than confused when he opened his door to police after law enforcement officials were called to perform a welfare check on a 27-year-old woman.

Officers recently knocked on the door of the John Wick star's Los Angeles-area home in search of a female whom concerned friends were worried about, however, when the A-lister opened the door, the call was assumed to have been a prank or misinformation, sources revealed on Tuesday, May 2.