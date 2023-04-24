Matthew Perry Admits Nasty Keanu Reeves Mention In Book Was A 'Mean Thing To Do' & Promises To Remove His Name In 'Any Future Versions'

Matthew Perry is owning his mistakes, one of the most recent being his decision to randomly name drop Keanu Reeves in his November 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," the Friends alum, 53, admitted at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday, April 22. Explaining: "I pulled his name because I live on the same street," Perry noted, "I’ve apologized publicly to him."