Kate Gosselin's Life Is 'Nothing Like It Once Was' After Becoming a Household Name in the Reality TV World: 'It's All Gone'

kate gosselin life changed reality star
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin's life is 'nothing like it once was' after her TLC show wrapped in 2009, a source claimed.

By:

Nov. 3 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Kate Gosselin used to live a glamorous and glitzy life after becoming a household name on Jon & Kate Plus 8 in 2007, but these days, things are quite the opposite.

“Kate went from being one of the country’s most popular reality stars, even appearing on Dancing With the Stars, to living a quiet life in North Carolina with hardly any friends and only some of her kids to talk to,” the insider revealed. “It’s very sad.”

kate gosselin life changed reality star
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Kate Gosselin is now out of the spotlight.

Since the final season of the TLC show aired in 2009, Kate, who used to be married to Jon Gosselin before they split after 10 years of marriage, has stayed out of the spotlight, even moving to Charlotte, N.C.

According to an eyewitness, the former nurse, 49, was seen hanging out at a park on October 13. “Her life is nothing like it once was. She made a lot of money, she was on the cover of magazines, doing talk show appearances. She had business opportunities, and now that’s all gone," said the source.

kate gosselin life changed reality star
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

The star is not on good terms with her son Collin.

The former flames — who share sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah, and Joel and twins Mady and Cara — have not been on good terms in quite some time.

To make things worse, Kate is not on good terms with Collin.

kate gosselin life changed reality star
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

Collin accused his mom of emotional and physical abuse.

“I was discharged,” he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published August 14. “I was towards the end of training, very close to graduating. The paperwork was looked into, and they found out that I was in fact in an institution at one point in my life. And see they don’t need any deeper reason.”

“Being in an institution, that’s good enough to discharge. That’s it," he added.

The 20-year-old also accused the 49-year-old of physical and emotional abuse, which allegedly included verbally lashing out at him, keeping him from spending time with his siblings, zip-tying his limbs together and locking him in a dark basement for hours on end.

kate gosselin life changed reality star
Source: @kateplusmy8/Instagram

The reality star lives in North Carolina.

  • For his part, Jon is sticking by Collin's side. "I love my son, I support him. I think it’s good for a man to speak up about things that happened and I think it’s closure for him," he shared. "If he wants to rectify things with his mother, I think that’s ok, you know, best of luck and .. I always tell him that, you do you, bro. That’s all that matters ... Let them be adults, live their life and if they wanna put the past behind them, cool."

    • In Touch spoke to the source.

