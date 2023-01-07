Kate Gosselin Reveals Whether She's Open To Dating Again After Messy Divorce: 'Never Say Never'
Kate Gosselin is leaving the door cracked open when it comes to her love life.
Though she may be doubtful about getting her own happily ever after, Gosselin, 47, revealed she's open to the prospect of dating again following her messy divorce from Jon Gosselin in 2009.
"I will never say never because I mean maybe, I don't know," the mother-of-8 said in an interview, published Friday, January 6. "I don't know what it's going to feel like to be at home all the time by myself. Maybe I will end up being ... lonely. Let me just go hang out with a friend."
As for the current state of her life love, Gosselin admitted: "I kind of stay to myself."
Gosselin — she shares 21-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin with her ex-husband — credited her busy life as a mom as the reason why she hasn't had the time to put herself out there again.
Acknowledging, "I've said this for years and it's boring," Gosselin explained to the news publication, "it's like, I'm not really a go-out, hangout-places person, so I'm not really going to meet anybody."
However, as her brood begins to start lives of their own, she previously revealed they have been encouraging her more and more to do the same.
"It almost became like a worry for them, too — like 'Mommy, you're gonna be all alone soon,'" Gosselin told People in 2018 after her twins turned 18 and moved away for school. "But it was very apparent, now that they're older and talking about dating and how they're all gonna get married someday … it became apparent: They want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life."
Meanwhile, Gosselin appeared to be busying herself with her latest reality show venture, joining the cast of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. Despite her best efforts, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star's time on the series was short-lived, as she had to withdraw from the competition to seek medical care after she injured her neck while incorrectly diving from a helicopter into open water.
"I'm still so pissed. I'm so angry," Gosselin confessed after her brief television stint. "I was out and it was done before it even started."