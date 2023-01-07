Kate Gosselin Reveals Whether She's Open To Dating Again After Messy Divorce: 'Never Say Never'

However, as her brood begins to start lives of their own, she previously revealed they have been encouraging her more and more to do the same.

INSIDE JON & KATE GOSSELIN'S FAMILY FEUD: ABUSE CLAIMS, BROKEN BONDS & MORE

"It almost became like a worry for them, too — like 'Mommy, you're gonna be all alone soon,'" Gosselin told People in 2018 after her twins turned 18 and moved away for school. "But it was very apparent, now that they're older and talking about dating and how they're all gonna get married someday … it became apparent: They want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life."