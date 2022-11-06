Tom Cruise & Queen Elizabeth II Sparked Unexpected Friendship Prior To Her Death

"The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him," a source spilled of their first meeting. "Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together."

DEATH THREAT TERROR: TOM CRUISE ENLISTS HEAVY-DUTY BODYGUARDS & RAMPS UP SECURITY TEAM AFTER RECEIVING CHILLING TAUNTS FROM EX CREW MEMBER

Along with tea and a good chat, the Queen also offered Cruise the opportunity to fire a ceremonial gun during his stay at the palace.