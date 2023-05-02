Kate & Jon Gosselin's Rarely Seen Sextuplets Spotted at Their Mom's North Carolina Home
Despite the ongoing drama between exes Kate and Jon Gosselin, their kids are doing just fine.
On the morning of Thursday, April 27, four of their 18-year-old sextuplets — Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah — looked just like any other teenagers as they left their house in North Carolina and headed out for school.
The kids all kept it casual in jeans, sweaters, leggings and tees. It was a rare sighting of the four, as none of them have public social media accounts.
The two other sextuplets, Hannah and Collin, lived with Jon, 46, while 22-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn were living at their respective colleges but bunk with their mom in between semesters.
As OK! reported, the parents-of-eight were embroiled in a nasty battle over custody and child support payments for years, but they finally settled matters this past March.
"It's been 14 years of court and now it is finally over," Jon told a news outlet at the time. "Domestic Relations wanted to have a hearing, which they do every three years to reevaluate income and I just called my attorney and said 'Please, let's just put this to bed.'"
"So we've both signed termination agreements over the two remaining open child support cases, which means it's done. It's over," he added.
The DJ said he was in a "pretty euphoric place" nowadays, noting he's excited to be able to communicate with his kids directly now that the sextuplets are all legal adults — something he claimed Kate, 48, prevented him from doing.
"There was so much angst between Kate and I and my kids are pleasers, they wanted to please their mom. I always wanted to talk to all of my kids but I didn't want to put them in an awkward position because Kate didn't want them talking to me," he explained in an interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I didn't do parental alienation on my side but she definitely did on her side," he declared. "But now they are adults they may not be influenced as much by her, and management and all those things."
The Sun obtained the new photos of Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel.