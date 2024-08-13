Kate Middleton Called Meghan Markle to 'Clear the Air' After Being Branded as One of the Royal Racists
In 2021, Meghan Markle accused an unnamed in-law of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion, and the scandal resurfaced after Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused Kate Middleton and King Charles of being the infamous royal racists.
Because of the drama, it appears that Meghan attempted to make amends with her husband's family.
"Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” an insider claimed.
"Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William's refusal," the source continued. "She agreed because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told."
Still, the allegations continue to impact The Crown's reputation.
"This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all," they added.
Scobie credited the mishap to a "translation error," as he denied including the names in his book. However, it was later reported that the manuscript sent to the Dutch translator included Charles and Kate's names.
“As a translator, I translate what is in front of me,” Saskia Peters shared. “The names of the royals were there in black and white, I did not add them,” she said. “I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English to Dutch.”
In 2021, Meghan alluded to Archie not having royal privileges due to his African American heritage, but the youngster wasn't born with them due to King George V's 1917 letters patent.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time ... so we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," the duchess revealed.
The royal family released a statement addressing the explosive 2021 interview.
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the palace shared in a joint statement. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."
OK! previously reported Robert Hardman claimed the Princess of Wales played a large role in the royal family's response to the Sussexes' allegations.
"The original draft of the statement had been much milder, but both William and Catherine had been keen to toughen it up," Hardman told an outlet. "It was the then Duchess of Cambridge herself who came up with the powerful phrase 'recollections may vary.'"
"Her husband also challenged the allegations, telling reporters: 'We are very much not a racist family,'" Hardman added
While promoting Spare, Harry clarified that the Duchess of Sussex didn't accuse the Windsors of anything.
"Going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different," he said on ITV.
"But once it's been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem," he continued. "Otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."
