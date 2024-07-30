Kate Middleton Considered Not Taking Princess Diana's Title as It Held 'Little Appeal'

"In marrying the elder son of [King] Charles, Catherine was aware she'd one day have to tread in her late mother-in-law's footsteps — but the prospect of becoming the Princess of Wales held little appeal," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

"She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right. The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household," Jobson continued.