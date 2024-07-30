Kate Middleton Considered Not Taking Princess Diana's Title as It Held 'Little Appeal'
Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales when Queen Elizabeth passed, but the title was previously held by Princess Diana.
With the U.K. losing the Princess of Wales in 1997, Kate almost rejected the ranking.
"In marrying the elder son of [King] Charles, Catherine was aware she'd one day have to tread in her late mother-in-law's footsteps — but the prospect of becoming the Princess of Wales held little appeal," Robert Jobson wrote in Catherine, the Princess of Wales.
"She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right. The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household," Jobson continued.
Diana tragically passed in 1997 following her divorce from Charles, and Queen Camilla didn't take over the Princess of Wales role when she married the royal.
"Kate found all such talk stressful," he wrote. "Indeed, it got to the point where she felt she might follow Camilla (who opted to become Duchess of Cornwall) in refusing — when the time came — to be known as HRH Princess of Wales."
Despite her reluctance, Charles celebrated Kate and Prince William's ascension in his first address as king.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given," he said.
The public's desire to find similarities between Kate and Diana began before her 2011 wedding.
"William's mother was this massive iconic figure. The most famous figure of our age. Is that worrying? Is that intimidating? Do you think about that?" Tom Bradby asked.
"Well, obviously I would have loved to have met her," Kate replied. "She's obviously — she's an inspirational woman to look up to."
Despite Kate acknowledging Diana's impact, William asserted that his bride would make her own legacy within the royal fold.
"There's no pressure though," he said. "There's no pressure, because like Kate said it is about carving your own future. No one is going to try to fill my mother's shoes. What she did was fantastic. It's about making your own future and your own destiny, and Kate will do a very good job of that."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Currently, Kate and Charles are battling cancer and their diagnoses continue to inspire their fans. OK! previously reported the royals being honest about their condition made them more relatable.
"This unfortunate health battle has not only brought the king and his daughter-in-law closer, but it’s also endeared them to millions of people around the world who have dealt with a scary cancer diagnosis themselves or that of a loved one," Shannon Felton Spence, former British public affairs official, explained to an outlet.