Kate Middleton 'Doesn't Need Meghan Markle' as She Undergoes 'Preventative Chemotherapy'
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle struggled to bond during the actress' time in the U.K., but the Duchess of Sussex recently shared a supportive message for the Princess of Wales after she revealed she has cancer.
Despite Meghan and Prince Harry's message, experts think the mom-of-three isn't interested in reconnecting with her American-based in-laws as she focuses on her treatment.
"Kate doesn’t need Harry and Meghan to console her. She has her parents and a sister, and she’s very close to King Charles," Sally Bedell Smith told an outlet.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Sussexes shared hours after Kate revealed she has cancer.
Kate returned to Instagram on Friday, March 22, to update fans on her health after months of speculation.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate explained.
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported a source shared the Wales have "no plans to reconcile" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during such a challenging period.
The insider added that William "has always done all he can to protect his family."
A rep for the pair revealed the couple was moved by the public's response to Kate's condition.
"The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message. They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful," the statement read.
