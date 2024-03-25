Kate Middleton and Prince William Have 'No Plans to Reconcile' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as Princess Focuses on Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton shut down ongoing assumptions about her health on Friday, March 22, when she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer after her planned abdominal surgery.
As the Princess of Wales focuses on her health battle, insiders revealed she isn't thinking about mending things with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their yearslong feud.
According to a source, Kate and Prince William have "no plans to reconcile" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they have put the "Harry problem" on the back burner.
The insider added that William "has always done all he can to protect his family."
On March 22, Kate uploaded a video explaining her extended leave of absence after people questioned her whereabouts.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” Kate explained.
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported an outlet shared that the Sussexes reached out to Kate after learning about her condition.
“It is understood that Kate’s cancer diagnosis was not shared in advance with Harry and Meghan,” The Times of London reported on Saturday, March 23. “Several sources confirm that there were no such conversations and it is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public.”
Despite the claims, the palace said they "do not comment on private conversations," when asked to confirm if the two families were in contact.
Shortly after Kate announced that she has cancer, Meghan and Harry released a supportive statement.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the American-based royals said.
“Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate’s cancer,” ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship reported via X on Friday. “Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It [is] not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support.”
