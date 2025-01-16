Kate Middleton Sparks Concern After She's Seen Without Her Engagement Ring From Prince William During Latest Appearance
Kate Middleton ditched her engagement ring for the Princess of Wales' first royal outing of 2025 — but there's nothing to worry about!
Fans expressed concern over the state of Kate and her husband Prince William's marriage after she recently made an appearance at Royal Marsden Hospital in London without the shiny rock on her finger.
Kate's trip to the medical center — where she received preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis was announced early last year — marked her first major solo engagement since her health scare was revealed.
During the outing, the princess was announced as a joint patron of the Chelsea facility alongside her husband, who was named president of the Royal Marsden in 2007. His mother, the late Princess Diana, previously held the position.
While the 43-year-old didn't have her sparkly diamond and sapphire engagement ring on her finger, Kate was wearing her gold wedding ring and an eternity band Prince William gifted her last summer.
After photos were released of Kate's appearance at the hospital, fans might have been concerned about her lack of important jewelry — though past sources previously gave their insight about why she opted out of wearing the accessory.
In October 2024, Ella Citron-Thompkins of Diamonds Factory revealed to Daily Express: "The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones — like anniversaries or births — or as a show of love and commitment."
"It could simply be that it is being cleaned or resized, and Princess Kate has used the eternity rings in its place to help disperse any rumors," she continued.
Meanwhile, Town & Country provided various reasons why Kate chooses not to wear the ring once worn by Princess Diana in an article published in May of last year, noting the mom-of-three typically takes it off "when engaging with medical staff or visiting hospitals, like the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Kate also removes her ring to avoid it being a health and safety or hygiene hazard."
"She often removes it during engagements involving physical activity or sports, like in 2022, when she took part in a sailing race with team Great Britain," the news outlet added.
After her hospital appearance, Kate took to Instagram to reveal she was in remission.
"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she expressed.
She added: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."