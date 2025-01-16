or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Sparks Concern After She's Seen Without Her Engagement Ring From Prince William During Latest Appearance

Photo of Kate Middleton.
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton recently revealed her cancer was in remission.

By:

Jan. 16 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton ditched her engagement ring for the Princess of Wales' first royal outing of 2025 — but there's nothing to worry about!

Fans expressed concern over the state of Kate and her husband Prince William's marriage after she recently made an appearance at Royal Marsden Hospital in London without the shiny rock on her finger.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton engagement ring prince william why not wearing
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales visited Royal Marsden Hospital in London on Tuesday, January 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate's trip to the medical center — where she received preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis was announced early last year — marked her first major solo engagement since her health scare was revealed.

During the outing, the princess was announced as a joint patron of the Chelsea facility alongside her husband, who was named president of the Royal Marsden in 2007. His mother, the late Princess Diana, previously held the position.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton engagement ring prince william why not wearing
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton didn't wear her engagement ring during her visit to the hospital.

Article continues below advertisement

While the 43-year-old didn't have her sparkly diamond and sapphire engagement ring on her finger, Kate was wearing her gold wedding ring and an eternity band Prince William gifted her last summer.

After photos were released of Kate's appearance at the hospital, fans might have been concerned about her lack of important jewelry — though past sources previously gave their insight about why she opted out of wearing the accessory.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton engagement ring prince william why not wearing
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton doesn't always wear the large diamond and sapphire rock.

Article continues below advertisement

In October 2024, Ella Citron-Thompkins of Diamonds Factory revealed to Daily Express: "The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones — like anniversaries or births — or as a show of love and commitment."

"It could simply be that it is being cleaned or resized, and Princess Kate has used the eternity rings in its place to help disperse any rumors," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton engagement ring prince william why not wearing
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William since 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Town & Country provided various reasons why Kate chooses not to wear the ring once worn by Princess Diana in an article published in May of last year, noting the mom-of-three typically takes it off "when engaging with medical staff or visiting hospitals, like the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. Kate also removes her ring to avoid it being a health and safety or hygiene hazard."

"She often removes it during engagements involving physical activity or sports, like in 2022, when she took part in a sailing race with team Great Britain," the news outlet added.

After her hospital appearance, Kate took to Instagram to reveal she was in remission.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer," she expressed.

She added: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.