Kate Middleton 'Not Going to Waste Her Time Crying' Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After Bitter Feud
Though Prince William might still be holding a grudge against his little brother, Prince Harry, for airing out their dirty laundry in his book, Spare, and Netflix series Harry & Meghan, it sounds like Kate Middleton is over the feud.
“Kate understands why it’s difficult for William, but she’s really encouraging him to put all the drama with Harry and Meghan in the rearview,” said the insider. “She’s not going to waste her time crying over the ugliness with Harry and Meghan.”
Despite the California transplants attacking the monarchy and Kate, 42, and William, 41, it doesn't seem to have affected their popularity. “They may have tried to tarnish her and William,” noted the insider. “But in the end, all they’ve done is made themselves look terrible.”
In the meantime, the mom-of-three has been thriving, as she hosted her third holiday carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey in December. “It was a smashing success,” said the insider. “It’s a real feather in her cap that it’s become an annual tradition.”
Now that Meghan, 42, and Harry, 39, are on the outs with the family — and don't seem like they will be returning anytime soon — it's now in Kate and William's hands to connect with the public going forward.
“William and Kate both recognize the monarchy has to modernize in order to survive,” the source dished. “It’s something they talk about a lot.”
- Prince William 'Can Never Forgive' Prince Harry for 'the Way He's Thrown Kate Middleton Under the Bus'
- Kate Middleton Has 'No Desire to Communicate' With Prince Harry or Meghan Markle After Their Relentless Attacks
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Have 'Moved on' From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Feud
As OK! previously reported, Kate seems to be looking to the future as Meghan and Harry continue their venture in Hollywood.
“She’s moved on and William has too,” a source told People. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward. They aren’t looking back."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Unfortunately, it doesn't look like William and Harry will make up anytime soon.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," expert Katie Nicholl shared. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"But that will be some time down the line," Nicholl added. "And that comes down to the fact that William simply cannot forgive Harry. Not just for leaving, but for how he left."