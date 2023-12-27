Prince William and Kate Middleton Learned Parenting 'Lessons' From Prince Harry’s Explosive Memoir 'Spare'

"It's very clear from his memoir, whether rightly or wrongly, that he felt shunted to one side and that even was with a mother as loving as Diana," Gareth Russell told GB News.

Prince George will eventually become the King of England, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could, at some point, develop opinions similar to their uncle's.

"There can be a risk with younger children feeling overlooked," Russell explained."So yes, there are probably lessons taken from how Prince Harry felt, even though many of the royals do not agree with the way he expressed those feelings in the end."