Prince William and Kate Middleton Learned Parenting 'Lessons' From Prince Harry’s Explosive Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, greatly impacted his relationship with Prince William, but a royal expert thinks the future king took a few parenting tips from the project.
"It's very clear from his memoir, whether rightly or wrongly, that he felt shunted to one side and that even was with a mother as loving as Diana," Gareth Russell told GB News.
Prince George will eventually become the King of England, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could, at some point, develop opinions similar to their uncle's.
"There can be a risk with younger children feeling overlooked," Russell explained."So yes, there are probably lessons taken from how Prince Harry felt, even though many of the royals do not agree with the way he expressed those feelings in the end."
William and Kate Middleton are often praised for their ability to balance royal duties and parenting, but they came under fire when they chose to dedicate the warmer months to their youngsters.
OK! previously reported the couple didn't return to their roles until George, Charlotte and Louis began the school year.
"They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the U.K.," a royal insider told a publication.
Richard Palmer thought their leave would reflect poorly on the partners.
"I do think that is an issue for them as well. They’re very popular, they’re a huge asset to the U.K., but there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements," Palmer said.
"It may well be that they come under a little bit of pressure to up their number of engagements," Palmer added.
The Wales' lengthy holiday was perceived as an out-of-touch decision, as many Brits work lengthy hours to make ends meet.
"There aren’t many families where both the father and mother are able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks. I think there’s an awful lot of goodwill towards them, but they do need to keep an eye on that," he explained.
"The Princess of Wales has made it clear that her children will remain her priority for the foreseeable future and when you hear William and Harry talking about his childhood and how their father was always at his desk or away somewhere, you can perhaps understand why that is a priority," he noted.
Aside from being present figures in their little ones' lives, commentators viewed Harry's project as a warning sign for what could happen in the future.
"They have to think about George’s feelings in relation to his siblings. George has all this pressure," royal expert Christopher Andersen said in an interview.
"He has these two siblings who can help him — who can ease some of the pressure and share some of the burden," Anderson stated, adding, "by the same token, they don’t wanna feel sidelined. They don’t wanna feel invisible in his shadow."