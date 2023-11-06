Prince Harry and King Charles 'Don’t Speak Much, If at All' Following Explosive Memoir

A palace insider claimed His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex aren't speaking, and it's been reported that Harry will not attend his dad's upcoming birthday party despite receiving an invitation.

“Communications between the king and Prince Harry remain pretty poor," the source said. "They don’t speak much, if at all.”

Prior to Harry's 2020 "Megxit" scandal, Charles would “schedule a call with both of his sons on a Sunday — but while he still converses weekly with William, there is remarkably little contact with his other ‘darling boy.’”