Prince Harry and King Charles 'Don’t Speak Much, If at All' Following Explosive Memoir
Prince Harry and King Charles' relationship has yet to recover from his scathing memoir, Spare. In the best-selling book, Harry publicized his royal family drama and profited from it, and his bond with Charles and his brother, Prince William, quickly unraveled.
A palace insider claimed His Majesty and the Duke of Sussex aren't speaking, and it's been reported that Harry will not attend his dad's upcoming birthday party despite receiving an invitation.
“Communications between the king and Prince Harry remain pretty poor," the source said. "They don’t speak much, if at all.”
Prior to Harry's 2020 "Megxit" scandal, Charles would “schedule a call with both of his sons on a Sunday — but while he still converses weekly with William, there is remarkably little contact with his other ‘darling boy.’”
Both Charles and William are protective of their wives, Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton respectively, and Harry's depiction of the two royal spouses caused further damage to his dynamic with the Windsors.
“If there’s one thing that winds that man up, then it’s attacks on his wife. He’s very defensive of Camilla," the source shared.
“Both [William and Charles] know that they’ve brought their wives into an institution that has required them to make huge sacrifices. Negative press coverage is one thing, but they don’t expect members of their own family to stick the boot in," they continued.
Aside from writing about his relatives, Harry accused his loved ones of working with journalists in his current lawsuit against the British tabloid industry.
“British media — and by association, the palace," royal expert Camilla Tominey explained in an article. "He is currently taking action against News Group Newspapers, the publishers of The Sun and the defunct News of the World, and Associated Newspapers, the publishers of the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, and Reach plc, formerly Mirror Group Newspapers, for allegedly illegally obtaining information."
"He has repeatedly accused the palace of conspiring with the press to brief against him, and trials due to start in the New Year are likely to heap further embarrassment on the king," she continued.
Harry's ongoing complaints wouldn't be the only thing The Firm is worried about, as Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer Omid Scobie announced he will publish a book dissecting the current state of the crown.
Scobie's Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival is scheduled to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 21.
"A penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy — an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family," an Amazon blurb reads.
A publishing insider claimed the project might share which relative made an insensitive remark about Prince Archie's complexion.
“The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell. Some are even speculating it may name the person who questioned what color Archie’s skin would be," the source told an outlet. "Everyone knows Omid is the Sussexes' unofficial mouthpiece, so it’s fair to say there will be a huge deal of interest in this book on both sides of the Atlantic."
Insiders spoke to Tominey for The Telegraph.
