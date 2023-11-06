Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Will Last 'Years Rather Than Decades,' Insider Claims
Is there trouble in paradise for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at the center of ongoing divorce rumors for months, and despite their circle shutting them down, one magazine editor thinks their conflicting interests will become a source of tension for them.
Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter predicted the Sussexes' union will eventually fall apart.
“I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades," the Canadian journalist told an outlet. "I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money, and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes daily.”
“If there is a Real Housewives of Montecito show in the works, she’d be a shoo-in,” Carter added in reference to Andy Cohen discussing Meghan potentially joining the franchise.
OK! previously reported royal expert Phil Dampier thinks Harry is struggling with his new reality in the U.S. while Meghan continues to chase her professional dreams.
“I'm told on good authority that he's quite lonely. He's quite isolated in California," Dampier shared in an interview.
“Maybe that's part of Meghan's plan to isolate him from his friends as well as his family," the commentator added. "I just don't feel that he's got a group of mates to go out and have a few beers with and unwind and relax, and talk about matey men things that we all like to do down the pub."
The duchess first found fame through her role in Suits, and with the actress being born and raised in Los Angles, Calif., she's having an easier time navigating Hollywood than her husband.
“He's become completely dependent on her for his social life and when we see him and things like the Beyoncé concert, basketball matches and things like that Formula One he was at," the Dampier explained. "He always seems to be with sort of corporate types, people that he works with."
“He doesn't seem to be with a group of mates and I think this is having quite an effect on him and…when you think Christmas is coming out next month," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although the Sussexes never shared their marital concerns, dating expert Louella Alderson thinks if the couple breaks up, they would keep the details out of the press.
“The media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for," the businesswoman told a publication.
“Harry and Meghan are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analyzed and interpreted. It could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves,” she added.
Carter spoke to The Times.