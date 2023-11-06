OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Will Last 'Years Rather Than Decades,' Insider Claims

prince harry meghan markle marriage last years
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 6 2023, Published 10:23 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Is there trouble in paradise for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been at the center of ongoing divorce rumors for months, and despite their circle shutting them down, one magazine editor thinks their conflicting interests will become a source of tension for them.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle marriage last years
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.S. in 2020.

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter predicted the Sussexes' union will eventually fall apart.

“I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades," the Canadian journalist told an outlet. "I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money, and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes daily.”

“If there is a Real Housewives of Montecito show in the works, she’d be a shoo-in,” Carter added in reference to Andy Cohen discussing Meghan potentially joining the franchise.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle marriage last years
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been fighting divorce rumors for months.

OK! previously reported royal expert Phil Dampier thinks Harry is struggling with his new reality in the U.S. while Meghan continues to chase her professional dreams.

“I'm told on good authority that he's quite lonely. He's quite isolated in California," Dampier shared in an interview.

“Maybe that's part of Meghan's plan to isolate him from his friends as well as his family," the commentator added. "I just don't feel that he's got a group of mates to go out and have a few beers with and unwind and relax, and talk about matey men things that we all like to do down the pub."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle marriage last years
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have conflicting professional interests.

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

The duchess first found fame through her role in Suits, and with the actress being born and raised in Los Angles, Calif., she's having an easier time navigating Hollywood than her husband.

“He's become completely dependent on her for his social life and when we see him and things like the Beyoncé concert, basketball matches and things like that Formula One he was at," the Dampier explained. "He always seems to be with sort of corporate types, people that he works with."

“He doesn't seem to be with a group of mates and I think this is having quite an effect on him and…when you think Christmas is coming out next month," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle marriage last years
Source: MEGA

Experts predict if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry split, they will keep the details private.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Although the Sussexes never shared their marital concerns, dating expert Louella Alderson thinks if the couple breaks up, they would keep the details out of the press.

“The media attention surrounding the end of their relationship would be difficult to deal with and they have their children to look out for," the businesswoman told a publication.

“Harry and Meghan are constantly under scrutiny, with every move being analyzed and interpreted. It could simply be a matter of them needing some time for themselves,” she added.

Carter spoke to The Times.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.