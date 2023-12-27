Prince William Doesn't Want King Charles 'to Abdicate' the Throne — But He Craves 'More Control'
King Charles began his reign in 2022, but is Prince William already prepared to take over the throne? The Prince of Wales became an important figure within the monarchy, but according to an insider, the royal is hoping to gain more power going forward.
The source made it clear thart William "never wants Charles to abdicate," but he desires "more control."
“William and Kate would do things like give you two weeks off if your father died, while Charles’ office has a more workaholic vibe," the insider told an outlet. “Charles absolutely wants William to plough his own furrow, he is encouraged to do so, just as he was.”
“I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety," they continued.
Although some people assume the father and son are competiting against one another, the source claimed their is a level of admiration between them.
"But I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm," the confidant admitted. "Ultimately the monarchy is a hierarchical structure based on military principles, and when push comes to shove, you have to obey orders from your superiors."
"That’s what William and Kate understand, and Harry and Meghan could never accept," they said in reference to the Sussexes' controversial departure. "They would not do as they were told.”
William and Kate's friend clarified that the future king wasn't feuding with His Majesty.
“Of course William expects to be given more influence and control as the years go by," they revealed. "That’s how it works. It’s total rubbish to suggest that means they are at each other’s throats."
OK! previosly reported Omid Scobie depicted William as tyrannical in his new book, Endgame. Despite the controversy the book created, the Earthshot founder hasn't publicly acknowledged the "penetrative investigation."
“He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy,” a source said in an interview. "He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy."
According to the inisder, William doesn't want “to help publicize a litany of false and cruel narratives," and he is “exasperated and sick of dealing with” the drama.
During a television appearance, Scobie accused the father-of-three of leaking stories about his brother.
"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told Maggie Rulli on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other."
"We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie said.
The Wales' inner circle shut down the journalist's assertion.
"He has always been very tight-lipped when it comes to his family and made clear to anyone within his orbit that he would not do ‘deals’ with the media," they shared.
“It’s one thing writing a critique of the royal family. That’s freedom of expression," the insider explained. "But it’s another thing to peddle conspiracy theories dressed up as fact."
Sources were quoted by GB News.