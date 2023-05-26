Beaming Kate Middleton Stuns in Pink Suit During Solo Appearance After Rumors of 'Rows' With Prince William

With her hair perfectly done and adorning her face, Kate exchanged smiles and greetings with those attending the event, including young children who seemed to steal her attention.

Despite her sophisticated number, Kate sank down to the floor to play with an excited group of youngsters as they ran around her.

"Very nice to meet you," the royal reportedly said to the children during her visit to Camden, North London, to hear about people's experiences raising the child of a relative or friend.