Beaming Kate Middleton Stuns in Pink Suit During Solo Appearance After Rumors of 'Rows' With Prince William
Kate Middleton aced her royal duties on Thursday, May 25.
Looking as stunning and elegant as ever, the Princess of Wales attended the Saint Pancras Community Association's support group session run by the charity Kinship in a pink trouser suit and white heels.
With her hair perfectly done and adorning her face, Kate exchanged smiles and greetings with those attending the event, including young children who seemed to steal her attention.
Despite her sophisticated number, Kate sank down to the floor to play with an excited group of youngsters as they ran around her.
"Very nice to meet you," the royal reportedly said to the children during her visit to Camden, North London, to hear about people's experiences raising the child of a relative or friend.
While engaging with one of the little boys who brought her a popping toy and politely asked, "Would you like this?" the mother-of-three replied: "Oh you are so kind, thank you very much."
She went on to ask the child about the other toys he was playing with before chatting more with the adults.
Kate's knack for caring for children doesn't go unnoticed, as she's excelled at mom duties to the three kids she shares with Prince William, whom she also treats like a "fourth child because he's prone to tantrums," one insider recently said.
Author Tom Quinn offered insight into their seemingly perfect marriage during a recent interview, pointing out that at the end of the day, Kate and William are just like any other ordinary couple.
"They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows," the author explained, as OK! reported. "But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."
Tom added of the heir to the throne: "He can be difficult. He is a driven person and that can make him impatient," noting William can especially get feisty around his dad, King Charles III. "The Boss (Charles) has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on. He can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten."
