Kate Middleton and Prince Harry Have a 'Special Bond That Not Many People Really Understand' Despite Ongoing Feud
Though Prince Harry is on the outs with his brother, Prince William, it looks like has a soft spot for his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
“Everyone assumes Kate doesn’t like Harry, but they have a special bond that not many people really understand,” explained the source. “She and Harry were extremely close at one time. She’s confided in him during some of her darkest moments."
“Kate’s leaned on Harry for support," the insider alleged, claiming the two are talking, much to Meghan Markle's dismay.
“Meghan was blindsided and felt, maybe, a bit betrayed at first,” the source claimed, adding that the former actress "now accepts" Kate and Harry's relationship.
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis in March.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
After the news went viral, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, sent their well-wishes.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," they said in a statement.
Harry arrived to the U.K. on May 7, but it doesn't sound like he will be able to see any of his family, as his father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, is too busy, while William isn't interested in making amends with his sibling.
"They were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video," expert Christopher Andersen claimed. "Unfortunately, it doesn't appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife."
