Prince William and Prince Harry Could 'End Their Bitter Feud' — But Meghan Markle Has the 'Final Say'

Despite leaving the royal fold in 2020, Harry continues to visit his native nation, and he traveled to London in February after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. Although Harry still travels to England, Meghan hasn't returned to the country since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.

"Meghan has the final say. There's no doubt Harry wants to show he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else," the commentator, who branded William and Harry's rivalry as "one of the worst public royal rifts ever, continued. "The third issue is Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him."

"If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan," he added.