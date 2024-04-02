Prince William and Prince Harry Could 'End Their Bitter Feud' — But Meghan Markle Has the 'Final Say'
Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was negatively impacted by Spare, but royal experts believe Kate Middleton's cancer battle could help the brothers reconcile.
Richard Fitzwilliams thinks the royals can "end their bitter feud" after rumors spread they shared an "in-depth" phone call.
"Harry will be here at some point in May, and maybe before then to see King Charles," he told an outlet. "The problem is the King and Princess of Wales have their diagnosis' and no one knows the state of what precisely William and Harry have said to each other when they spoke briefly."
Despite leaving the royal fold in 2020, Harry continues to visit his native nation, and he traveled to London in February after Charles announced his cancer diagnosis. Although Harry still travels to England, Meghan hasn't returned to the country since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"Meghan has the final say. There's no doubt Harry wants to show he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else," the commentator, who branded William and Harry's rivalry as "one of the worst public royal rifts ever, continued. "The third issue is Meghan isn't obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it's different for him."
"If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan," he added.
Aside from Charles' condition, Kate surprised royalists when she shared she has cancer after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly after the news broke, the Sussexes released a supportive message for Kate.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” they shared.
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun.