Kate Middleton's Secret Meetings With King Charles: Palace 'Preparing the Princess for the Role of a Lifetime'
Kate Middleton has been working closely with King Charles as she prepares to take on the role of a lifetime.
The ailing monarch has not only been meeting with his eldest son, Prince William, amid his ongoing cancer battle, but also the Princess of Wales, according to a source.
"She and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected," the source spilled to the outlet. "As you'd imagine, the relationship between the two of them is incredibly close and they've been a huge source of comfort to each other through their side-by-side battles against cancer."
"It's also why Charles has taken great pains to give her plenty of space to recover for the inevitable moment that he and Camilla pass on the baton," added the source.
It's also been rumored the Firm could take notes from the Danish royal family. King Frederik and Queen Mary rose to the throne on January 14, two weeks after Queen Margarethe II announced her abdication on New Years Eve in 2023.
"Queen Margrethe is able to stand by as key advisor for Frederik and Mary and that's something that appeals to Charles — and even more so to Kate and William," the source explained. "So it's become a palace priority to ensure Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible."

As OK! previously reported, Kate and Charles' lives were unexpectedly "turned upside down" when they were both diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Throughout their respective health battles, the king hasn't only been advising Kate about her future as queen, but he's also reportedly been learning a few lessons from her.
"Charles used to seem like a very standoffish guy — and he didn’t do much to make himself more likable or accessible to the public," an insider dished. "Because she loves spending time with him, Kate’s been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires."
"Fighting cancer at the same time drew Kate and Charles closer," the source continued. "While the world may have seen this stiff-upper-lip royal, Kate knows Charles as the guy with a silly sense of humor."
The source spoke with Woman's Day about Kate and Charles' meetings.