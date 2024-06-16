'Shocking and Disgusting': Meghan Markle Accused of Trying to 'Steal' the 'Spotlight' From Kate Middleton After Debuting New Jam During Trooping the Colour
The internet is coming after Meghan Markle once again.
After the Duchess of Sussex, 42, debuted a new jam for her American Riviera Orchard label during Kate Middleton's big appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade following her cancer diagnosis, social media users have accused her of trying to take away from her sister-in-law's moment.
On Saturday, June 15, a close pal of Markle's revealed her brand's new raspberry-flavored jam via Instagram Story just as the Princess of Wales, 42, was stepping back into the public eye to celebrate King Charles III's 75th birthday.
"Try to steal the spotlight from the RF," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned about the move. "Yet it is still shocking and disgusting."
"Narcissism at its finest," a second person chimed in.
"No. Meghan can never outshine Princess Kate, not then, now, ever," a third added.
"Who buys jam anyway? It is so easy to make right at home with fresh fruit and a load of sugar!" a fourth user wrote.
The world was overjoyed when Middleton confirmed she would be attending the parade with the rest of the royal family. "I’m looking forward to attending the king’s birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she explained in an official statement," she said in a Friday, June 14, statement.
"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," the Duchess of Cambridge said of her healing journey.
Middleton announced she was privately battling cancer in March. "I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she explained in a heartfelt video shared to social media.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," the mother-of-three added.
"As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone," Middleton explained.