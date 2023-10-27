King Charles Tried to 'Control' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Prevent Them From 'Eclipsing' the Monarch

Aside from leaving England, Harry and Meghan released a Netflix docuseries and the Duke of Sussex published a scathing memoir that impacted the world's perception of his relatives.

"And then of course we've had the Sussexes airing their dirty laundry in public for the best part of three years — and again it has done much damage to that narrative of happy family life," the professional added.

"So why not, as I suggest in my book, do away with this family narrative once and for all? We don't need to have this big royal family presenting themselves as moral exemplars," he explained. "King Charles is uniquely placed because he knows first-hand that the ideal of the family rarely matches the reality of the family monarchy."