Kelly Rowland Awkwardly Forgets Meeting Meghan Markle in 2014

Rowland gushed over the time she spent with the Duchess of Sussex while watching her best friend perform.

“It was my first time meeting her,” the songstress told an outlet. “It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk. I don’t know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm."

“She was royal before she was in that family,” the "Motivation" singer continued. “I think that we are royalty before anything. And we have to hold ourselves in that regard as humans, as people.”