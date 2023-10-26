Kelly Rowland Awkwardly Forgets Meeting Meghan Markle in 2014
Kelly Rowland was photographed with Meghan Markle at a Beyoncé concert in California, but the Destiny's Child alum seemingly forgot the snapshot they took almost a decade ago.
Rowland gushed over the time she spent with the Duchess of Sussex while watching her best friend perform.
“It was my first time meeting her,” the songstress told an outlet. “It was just nice being there with other great women and being able to just simply talk. I don’t know what people expect to see or to know, but she just felt very cool and very down to earth. She is very warm."
“She was royal before she was in that family,” the "Motivation" singer continued. “I think that we are royalty before anything. And we have to hold ourselves in that regard as humans, as people.”
Despite Rowland's kind comment, a post from Meghan's defunct blog, The Tig, showed that the entertainers met in 2014 back when the duchess was a working actress.
Rowland isn't the only celebrity to forget running into Meghan before she was a royal. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen guest starred in an episode of "Archetypes," and Meghan revealed that they had been introduced prior to filming.
Cohen told Meghan: "Nice to meet you."
"Good to see you," Meghan quickly replied.
"I've met you before," the duchess clarified. "Twice."
The American royal later explained that she was a Bravo viewer before relocating to the U.K., but she was unable to visit the famous Bravo clubhouse.
“I was so eager to be on your show because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked, Andy!” the Bench author quipped. “So, thanks for being here with me.”
Shortly after the soundbite dropped, Cohen expressed his regrets in an interview.
“I had that feeling when basically we started to kind of forensically figure out if it was you, because we had a sense,” the executive said. “We were like, ‘I think she may be a Housewives fan, but even worse, Andy, we think we didn’t have her on the show.’"
"And I was like, ‘Oh, my God. If it turns out that Meghan Markle actually expressed an interest to be on Watch What Happens Live and we [said no], it is now the biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show,'" he confessed.
Although celebrities are fascinated with Meghan's title, she told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that parenthood is her greatest priority.
"If it meant he was going to be safe, then, of course," Meghan passionately told the television icon. "All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment that I don’t personally have, right?"
"I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess. I’ve always just still been Meghan, right? So, for me, I’m clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff. And the most important title I will ever have is Mom. I know that," she stated.
