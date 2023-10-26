Meghan Markle 'Won’t Dare' Attack Kate Middleton in Her Rumored Memoir
Is Meghan Markle working on an autobiography? The Suits star hasn't confirmed the rumors, but royal experts worry that she will use the potential to diss Kate Middleton.
Tom Bower said in an interview that the project would be lucrative for the actress.
"She is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner," Bower told GB News. "Ideal opportunity for Meghan to put across her view of what happened to her when she met Harry, fell in love, joined the most famous family in the world and then left."
Angela Levin spoke to the same outlet about the potential direction Meghan will take.
"She's got to decide whether she rewrites it and everything's cushy and lovely, which will make her look ridiculous, because when she was talking to Oprah Winfrey, she was complaining all the time," Levin explained.
"Or she writes nasty stuff and she's out, she's done, because she's also not listening to her advisers that she's got to be happy and bright and cheery," she added.
Anchor Patrick Christys claimed the public is tired of Meghan complaining about her time in England.
"I think people are sick and tired of all these threats, all these, oh, it was so bad with us. And then actually not a lot of hardcore examples of this," Christys exclaimed. "And so if she produces a memoir and doesn't deliver some examples in that, again, people are just going to feel incredibly let down, put up or shut up."
"Yeah, but Harry had lots of those in his book that weren't actually clear. He doesn't actually say what's going on. It's all sort of salad words that don't mean anything. And I think that I don't think she will dare touch Catherine," Levin replied.
The journalist later wondered if Prince Harry would be able to influence what Meghan will write.
"What if she decides to? What power, if any, will Harry say no?" Christys asked.
"He's right under her thumb. He can't do that to her. She won't just scream and shout or threaten him," Levin quickly stated. "He is really, really under her control and so he won't really tell her what to do. In fact, she read every single word of his book. And I think that that's why it's so appalling because so much rubbish and untruth and terrible things."
Levin speculated that the duchess' issues with Kate could impact the trajectory of her career.
"I think that she won't dare do it because she can't get better than Catherine. She can't," the author noted. "You know, Catherine is amazing and she does everything right and she doesn't put a foot wrong, but she doesn't want to be in England."
"She doesn't like England. She wants to be global. I suppose it's going to be better for her to always have it in her locker to threaten to do something gives her a little bit of power," she concluded.
In Harry & Meghan, the mom-of-two painted her in-laws as rigid.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Markle said while discussing her first impression of the Princess of Wales and Prince William. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
The Northwestern alum was shocked to learn that the pair were more reserved than her.
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Markle admitted.