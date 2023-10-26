Meghan Markle 'Won’t Dare' Attack Kate Middleton in Her Rumored Memoir

Anchor Patrick Christys claimed the public is tired of Meghan complaining about her time in England.

"I think people are sick and tired of all these threats, all these, oh, it was so bad with us. And then actually not a lot of hardcore examples of this," Christys exclaimed. "And so if she produces a memoir and doesn't deliver some examples in that, again, people are just going to feel incredibly let down, put up or shut up."

"Yeah, but Harry had lots of those in his book that weren't actually clear. He doesn't actually say what's going on. It's all sort of salad words that don't mean anything. And I think that I don't think she will dare touch Catherine," Levin replied.