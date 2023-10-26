Meghan Markle Realizes Her Developing Brand Is Dependent on Her Proximity to Prince Harry
In April, Meghan Markle signed with mega-agency WME, and as she works alongside Ari Emanuel to curate her solo platform, the Duchess of Sussex is learning about the struggle of establishing herself in Hollywood.
An anonymous source said the Duchess of Sussex discovered businesses are more interested in working with her husband, Prince Harry.
“Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client,” the source admitted.
“Nobody is that interested unless she comes with Prince Harry," they continued. "There have been discussions had about pushing Meghan forward in her own light, but it’s clear that she’s only got to where she is today because of her association with Harry and the royal family.”
While critics wonder what's next for Meghan professionally, The Royal Observer reported experts believe the Suits star is silently working on a book.
"Meghan’s memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the royal family, especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details," entertainment journalist Mark Boardman shared.
Boardman wondered if Meghan publishing her life story would be too much for fans to handle following their Netflix series.
"Any further revelations or 'bombshells' about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback," the reporter noted. "Such a memoir however still has the potential to be a substantial money-spinner, both in terms of book sales and potential media deals."
Harry's Spare became the most first-day purchases for any non-fiction book published by Penguin Random House, and Boardman thinks Meghan's narrative will have similar sales.
"Meghan Markle has the potential to make a substantial amount of money from her memoirs, ranging from several million dollars for the advance alone to tens of millions or more when accounting for royalties, international rights, and related opportunities. Being a significant public profile like Meghan Markle can secure substantial advance payments from publishers," Boardman stated.
Aside from working on an autobiography, OK! previously reported industry insiders think the Sussexes will begin working with the Kardashian family to help expand their reach.
"If they go down that route, they die a little, they undermine the glamour that went with them when they first burst onto the scene," the source told a publication.
The commentator pointed out the financial benefits could outweigh Meghan's concerns.
"Why wouldn't you go to one of the most successful brands in existence in pursuit of building your own narrative? It's not a stupid idea," they added.
A source close to the Kar-Jenner unit claimed Kris Jenner hopes the royals will make an appearance on The Kardashians.
"It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," the source admitted. "It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon."
"Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative," they added.
Sources were quoted by The Mirror.