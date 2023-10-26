Meghan Markle Realizes Her Developing Brand Is Dependent on Her Proximity to Prince Harry

An anonymous source said the Duchess of Sussex discovered businesses are more interested in working with her husband, Prince Harry.

“Meghan is signed to WME, Harry isn’t. They are dealing with the couple’s image, but Meghan is their only client,” the source admitted.

“Nobody is that interested unless she comes with Prince Harry," they continued. "There have been discussions had about pushing Meghan forward in her own light, but it’s clear that she’s only got to where she is today because of her association with Harry and the royal family.”