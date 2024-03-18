Prince William Is 'Hurt' as He Watches Kate Middleton Be 'Hounded' in the Same Way Princess Diana Was
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana are beginning to share more than just a title, as Prince William is watching his wife experience the same public scrutiny as his mother once did. The late Princess of Wales died in a fatal car crash while being chased by the paparazzi in Paris, and royal experts think Kate's photo scandal is beginning to trigger the king.
"Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy and that is hurting him," royal expert Roya Nikkhah said on Good Morning Britain.
"He always has been, ever since he has been a child and since he has been with Catherine since university," she added.
The Prince of Wales continues to attend royal events as Kate recovers from her abdominal surgery, but William and Kensington Palace are fiercely protecting the brunette beauty's privacy.
"I think she is going to be much more open about what's happened, I think she will do it in a natural organic way like on an engagement," Nikkhah shared. "We have seen William at engagements in the past few weeks and everyone is asking him how is Kate, saying please give these flowers to your wife. I think when she's out and about she will be asked about it."
Kate has yet to give intimate details about her operation, but Nikkhah thinks she will begin to discuss her lengthy break once she returns to her role.
"I'm not saying she will go into every detail about what surgery she has had but she might find a way to speak about her recovery about the places it's taken her mentally and physically. We know mental health is an important thing for them — that is the way she is going to let the people know has been going on," the commentator continued.
Kate has been avoiding the spotlight during her recuperation period, but she's been seen spending time with her kids and was spotted in a vehicle with her mother, Carole Middleton, and later William.
"She has been at the children's school, school parents have seen her in the past few weeks, she has been seen at this farm shop, so she has been out and about," the writer shared.
"Even feeling under pressure it has been very clear to me they are not going to change over the next few weeks on what they were always going to do, so when we will hear from her, it's not until she feels ready regardless of the coverage," she explained. "This is a woman who has been in the media since her early 20s and she has barely put a foot wrong, I think we should lay off her a little bit."