Kate Middleton Is 'Not Being Advised Very Well' Amid Photo Editing Crisis
Kate Middleton continues to be at the center of controversy after she admitted to editing her Mother's Day photo. The mom-of-three took a step back from the spotlight after her abdominal surgery, but when she returned to social media, it was with an altered photo.
Royal commentator Sarah Vine believes the Princess of Wales has "not been advised very well" and urged her team to "get the situation under control."
According to Vine, Kensington Palace's PR department "[doesn't] really understand the landscape that they're up against."
"The palace have handled it really quite badly, but it's nice that she's out and about and feeling better," she told GB News.
Host Bev Turner wondered if Kate owes the world additional information about her well-being.
"The supplementary question really is what is our relationship as the public with the royal family, and how much honesty do they have to give us as their subjects?" Turner asked.
"It's very clear that people in this country absolutely adore her and think she is a fantastic addition to the royal family," the media personality added. "I think that the royals really needs to be very conscious of that fact. She's an absolute asset to them."
- Kate Middleton's Sad Expression After Her Photoshop Scandal Mirrors the Late Princess Diana
- Kate Middleton's Apology After Recent Photoshop Fail Takes the Heat Off of Prince William
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Golden Opportunity' to Reconcile With the Royal Family After Kate Middleton’s Botched Photo Scandal
Turner later noted that as a 42-year-old woman, Kate's concerns wouldn't be considered taboo.
"Particularly with women of Kate's age, everything is all about menopause or fertility problems or weight issues or mental health, and she's taken this very unusual step for her generation to say I want to retain some privacy over this," she explained.
"I've sort of oscillated with this story as we've gone along, but I think I'm coming to the position now where I'm very happy for her to retain her privacy and her dignity about this," she added. "It could be something intensely personal, because we don't know, and it isn't our business."
OK! previously reported royalist Roya Nikkah predicted William is triggered by the media's response to Kate's mistake.
"Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again in terms of the demands and screeches at his wife over her medical privacy and that is hurting him," Nikkhah said on Good Morning Britain.
Princess Diana passed away after experiencing a fatal car accident in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi, and Nikkah hinted at the public's response to Kate mirroring the late royal.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
William continues to protect Kate's image and hasn't discussed her condition, but Nikkah envisions Kate opening up about her operation.
"I think she is going to be much more open about what's happened, I think she will do it in a natural organic way like on an engagement," Nikkhah shared. "We have seen William at engagements in the past few weeks and everyone is asking him how is Kate, saying please give these flowers to your wife. I think when she's out and about she will be asked about it."