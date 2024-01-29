Kate Middleton 'Has Returned Home to Windsor' After Abdominal Surgery: 'Making Good Progress'
Just a few weeks after the palace announced Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery, she's already out of the hospital. The Princess of Wales is expected to take a step back from royal engagements until the spring, and Prince William will be by her side as she recovers.
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday, January 29. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."
“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well-wishes they have received from around the world," the statement continued.
OK! previously reported a rep for the princess revealed she was staying at the London Clinic, and William was spotted visiting his wife shortly after her procedure.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
In the past, Kate and William were criticized for the number of events they opt out of due to their kids, but the mother-of-three was disappointed in having to take a lengthy break from her role.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.
Despite the setback, the future queen is staying positive.
“Considering what she went through, Kate’s in really good spirits,” an insider explained. “Her hospital suite is filled with flowers and cards from well-wishers."
“The whole thing's been kept so hush-hush. Princess Kate is sidelined until April that it could be more serious than they’re letting on,” said an insider. “But if anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
William and Kate are also keeping their kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in the loop about her health woes.
“The kids are aware of Kate’s present condition,” a source said. “The whole family is taking a step back to deal with it. They are a very close-knit family and they will get through this together.”
“She pushes herself so hard and she’s only human,” the insider noted.
The statement was shared by People.