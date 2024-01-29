Kate Middleton 'Has Returned Home to Windsor' After Abdominal Surgery: 'Making Good Progress'

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday, January 29. “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well-wishes they have received from around the world," the statement continued.