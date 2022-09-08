Royal Officials To Enact Operation Unicorn Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death In Scotland
Operation London Bridge is a well-known 10-day plan to be set into place in the case that Queen Elizabeth II passed away in London. However, in light of Her Majesty's recent death in Scotland, officials are set to enact a different protocol — Operation Unicorn.
The secondary operation was designed by the Crown to provide a step-by-step plan of action if the Queen died while at her Balmoral home.
First, the Queen's body will be transported to Holyroodhouse Palace in nearby Edinburgh. While the 96-year-old often stayed at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Holyroodhouse was listed as her official residence.
Once there, she will be taken to St. Giles' Cathedral, which is also in Edinburgh, where members of the public will be able to visit and pay their respects to the monarch before her body is taken by train back to London via Waverley Station.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace released a statement updating the world on the Queen's failing health on Thursday, September 8, explaining that upon "further evaluation" the monarch's doctors felt "concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
Many members of the Royal family immediately travelled to Balmoral to be with her in her final hours, including King Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen's grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.
Charles later opened up on his grief following his mother's passing in a statement shared via Buckingham Palace.
"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the statement began.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," he continued. "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."