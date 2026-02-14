EXCLUSIVE Kate Middleton Turns Toward 'White Witch' Techniques in Wake of Cancer Battle as She Focuses 'More and More on Wellness' Source: MEGA Princess Kate is reportedly focusing on wellness after she completed her cancer treatment. Aaron Tinney Feb. 14 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Princess Kate is turning towards "White Witch" techniques as she leans "more and more on wellness," OK! can reveal. The 44-year-old, who announced she was in remission after treatment for an undisclosed cancer diagnosed in 2024, has long owned historic diamonds and rubies. But in recent years, and especially since her illness, sources say she has repeatedly chosen gemstone pieces associated with healing, balance and emotional strength. An insider said: "Since her diagnosis, Catherine has gravitated more and more on wellness. There is a sense of the White Witch about her new fixation on things like crystals."

Source: MEGA Princess Kate is in remission after battling cancer.

"It's not theatrical, but grounded in renewal, protection and calm," the insider said. The source added the future queen is now "more reflective and intentional," adding it "shows up in what she wears." Kate's renewed focus on wellness has coincided with her return to royal duties following preventative chemotherapy. She recently hosted England's national women's rugby team at Windsor Castle to celebrate their 2025 World Cup win. Dressed in a striking red Alexander McQueen suit, she paired the look with her Auree Bali necklace set with a red garnet – her birthstone. One jewelry expert said the stone has long been associated with resilience and vitality, noting its symbolism of strength and safe passage after hardship.

Source: MEGA Princess Kate is focused on her wellness post-cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales first debuted the garnet necklace in 2022, but its reappearance after treatment was widely interpreted as symbolic. Garnets have historically been linked to protection and "life-giving blood," and some traditions connect them to the return of a loved one after a difficult journey – a meaning that resonates with Kate's own recovery. Blue topaz has also featured prominently in the princess' wardrobe. Kate wore statement blue topaz earrings for Christmas Day in 2024, her first Christmas following chemotherapy, at the royal family's church service. One expert said blue topaz is traditionally linked to peace, clarity and emotional balance. The stone is also associated with calm communication, which may explain why Kate frequently wears it for high-profile engagements such as Trooping the Colour. A palace aide said: "Kate often speaks now about finding value in the smallest moments."

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton's blue topaz is prominent in her wardrobe.

"Her illness forced a profound inner shift, both spiritually and emotionally, and the stones she chooses mirror that change – they speak to balance, clarity of mind, and a need for calm rather than display." Citrine, known as the "merchant's stone" and associated with prosperity and optimism, has also been part of Kate's collection since before her marriage. She first wore citrine pear-drop earrings by Kiki McDonough in 2009 and chose them again for her first official engagement as Prince William's future wife in 2011. She later wore the same earrings when leaving hospital after the birth of her son Prince George in 2013.

Source: MEGA Princess Kate favors lapis lazuli.