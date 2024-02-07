OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William 'Appreciates Everyone's Kindness' After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis and Kate Middleton's Surgery Rocks the Royal Family

prince william first public statement since king charles cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 7 2024, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince William spoke out for the first time following King Charles' cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton's surgery.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william first public statement since king charles cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said on Wednesday, February 7, at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.

OK! previously reported biographer Robert Hardman shared that there is an "enormous demand" placed on the father-of-four, and he will now be seen as the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william first public statement since king charles cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Prince William will take over King Charles' public engagements.

Article continues below advertisement

The future king also has to manage caring for his wife, their children while fulfilling his role.

"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william first public statement since king charles cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Prince William planned to take a break from royal duties to care for Kate Middleton.

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement

As William's day-to-day will changes, the British public will see how he will approach his future as the King of England.

"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," host Isabel Webster said.

"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," Webster stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william first public statement since king charles cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

King Charles will continue to do office tasks during his treatments.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Charles' announcement, former royal butler Grant Harrold admitted the Prince of Wales is protective of Kate and their little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," Harrold said in an interview. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."

Kate won't attend engagements until after Easter and William originally planned for his schedule to align with her healing period.

"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

William was quoted by Us Weekly.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.