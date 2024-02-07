Prince William 'Appreciates Everyone's Kindness' After King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis and Kate Middleton's Surgery Rocks the Royal Family
Prince William spoke out for the first time following King Charles' cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton's surgery.
“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said on Wednesday, February 7, at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.
OK! previously reported biographer Robert Hardman shared that there is an "enormous demand" placed on the father-of-four, and he will now be seen as the "outward-facing leader of the monarchy."
The future king also has to manage caring for his wife, their children while fulfilling his role.
"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."
As William's day-to-day will changes, the British public will see how he will approach his future as the King of England.
"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," host Isabel Webster said.
"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," Webster stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."
Before Charles' announcement, former royal butler Grant Harrold admitted the Prince of Wales is protective of Kate and their little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," Harrold said in an interview. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."
Kate won't attend engagements until after Easter and William originally planned for his schedule to align with her healing period.
"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."
William was quoted by Us Weekly.