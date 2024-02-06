Prince William Is Having a 'Hard Time' Grappling With King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis While Caring for Kate Middleton

"It's very hard for him. He doesn't want to have anything to do with Harry at the moment and you can't blame him, because he's been so rude and told untruths about both William and Catherine," biographer Angela Levin said on GB News.

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to visit his father after the news broke, but Levin thinks the Duke of Sussex said too many hurtful things about his brother for the pair to reunite for the sake of their dad.

"I don't know how you completely can change that. It's difficult, isn't it? It's difficult to completely turn over a relationship and forget all the past. I don't think people can do that," she continued.