Prince William Is Having a 'Hard Time' Grappling With King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis While Caring for Kate Middleton
Prince William is finding the balance between being a loving son, affectionate husband and the heir to the British monarchy amid King Charles' cancer diagnosis — all while Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery.
"It's very hard for him. He doesn't want to have anything to do with Harry at the moment and you can't blame him, because he's been so rude and told untruths about both William and Catherine," biographer Angela Levin said on GB News.
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. to visit his father after the news broke, but Levin thinks the Duke of Sussex said too many hurtful things about his brother for the pair to reunite for the sake of their dad.
"I don't know how you completely can change that. It's difficult, isn't it? It's difficult to completely turn over a relationship and forget all the past. I don't think people can do that," she continued.
When interviewing Harry for her book, Levin noticed the close bond between the princes, which was severed after the duke immigrated to the U.S.
"Harry said to me when I was writing his biography that he and William couldn't be closer, we trust each other totally," the commentator explained.
"'We are together. We have the most amazing relationship because we've had the same experiences, terrible, difficult experiences,'" she noted of what he said about his sibling. "But now that's not the case."
OK! previously reported the palace updated the public on Charles' health on Monday, February 5.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
Although Charles will step away from public engagements, he will still carry out office tasks.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message clarified. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure."
"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the rep noted. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
OK! previously reported William was planning to prioritize Kate and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
“Like any family, it’s always wonderful when a loved one is able to come back home," former royal staffer Grant Harrold said. "I’m sure the kids are really excited to have Kate back."
"It will also be great for William, because when your partner or your loved one isn’t home, it leaves a void," the insider added. "The fact that Kate is back home, behind closed doors, it’ll mean they’re able to return to some sense of normality."
Harrold believes William will wait on his wife “hand and foot" as she recuperates.
“He’s a very caring, very loving kind of character and I noticed that a lot when I spent time with them both back in the day,” he recalled. “I’ve no doubt that wouldn’t have changed, William will make sure Kate is cared for and that she has a quick recovery.”