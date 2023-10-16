Kate Middleton All Smiles While in English Rugby Locker Room Despite Prince William's Blunder
Kate Middleton dazzled in white during the Rugby World Cup when she was spotted in the English team's locker room, and she couldn't help but celebrate their quarter-final victory over Fiji during the Sunday, October 15, game.
The mother-of-two's appearance followed Prince William and Prince George's awkward farewell with the Welsh team after they lost to Argentina.
Dan Biggar admitted that despite William and George's visit to their changing stations, "it was a quiet changing room."
"Prince William and George came in and that wasn’t the easiest gig they’ll get," Biggar told an outlet. "No one had much to say."
Although Kate, William and George were in France for the sports gathering, the Prince of Wales was shamed for skipping the Women's Football World Cup in Australia. Kate became the royal patron of rugby in 2022, but William has been the president of the Football Association in Britain since 2006.
William's decision to skip the festivities and cheer for the Lionesses at home with his daughter, Princess Charlotte, was perceived as misogynistic by critics.
British journalist Jane Moore saw it as a "misstep" for the monarchy.
"But why the h--- didn’t William hop on a flight with his young daughter and go in person to the game?" Moore wrote in a column.
Moore speculated that William's absence would worsen the political tension between Australia and the U.K.
"But also in Australia, where the debate rumbles on over whether to dump the monarchy and become a republic ... His absence was a rare misstep by our future King," she noted.
"After all, what’s the point of the monarchy if they don’t turn up for such an important event on the world stage?" she continued.
Moore's comments were made after William uploaded a video to Twitter, and in the clip, the royal applauded the soccer club with Charlotte.
"Lionesses, we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow," William said while his daughter smiled alongside him. "We’re sorry we can’t be there in person, but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world. So go out there tomorrow and really."
Shortly after the Lionesses lost their final match, William released a statement online.
"Although it’s the result none of us wanted, @Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud," William said on social media. "Your spirit & drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come. Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain. W."
Instead of the prince and princess attending, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer traveled to Australia, and she shared William's message on the Elon Musk-owned platform.
"Prince William is, of course, the president of the FA and is a tremendous supporter of the sport," Frazer penned. "I know that he’s disappointed that he isn’t able to be here today but he has sent a message of good luck to the Lionesses."
“Only about a month or so ago he and I were at 10 Downing Street with the Lionesses, and I know he sent a message to the Lionesses wishing them congratulations and luck today," Frazer noted.
She clarified that William is "very [passionate] about the women’s game."