Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Must Have Been Involved' in Omid Scobie's 'Unpleasant Book' After Releasing 'Strange' Archewell Video
In 2021, Meghan Markle accused an unnamed in-law of gossiping about Prince Archie's complexion, and two years later, Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's Endgame accused King Charles and Kate Middleton of being the royal racists.
Due to Scobie's oversight, the scandal resurfaced, and instead of addressing the claims, the Sussexes released a promotional video for their charity, The Archewell Foundation.
"But what they haven't done, and what a lot of people were expecting and hoping for them to do is come out and condemn Omid Scobie in his book and the allegations made within it, which makes people suspect that in fact, they were once again the source for Omid Scobie's book," Isabel Webster said on GB News.
Scobie claimed the information was published due to a "translation error," but he never specified who gave him access to the details.
"So it's interesting they've come out, broken their silence with this video and said nothing about Endgame," Webster noted.
Readers quickly began to think the Sussexes contributed to Scobie's "penetrative investigation," but the duo continued to ignore the negative press Endgame attracted.
"Their PR is very, very strange to us. It seems that it concentrates on not listening to what's happening, but just going ahead with what they're doing," royal expert Ingrid Seward said. "And it's very strange that they haven't distanced themselves from Scobie's very unpleasant book."
"I don't know why they haven't," she shared. "Makes you feel that they must in some way be involved with it, although he denies that."
- King Charles and Prince William Are Preparing for Crisis 'Discussions' After Royal Racist Accusations
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Dismayed' After Omid Scobie's 'Translation Error' Revealed Royal Racists
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Urged to 'State Clearly and Unequivocally' They Weren’t Involved in Omid Scobie’s Scandalous Book
OK! previously reported a source revealed the duo was “dismayed” by the news, and the Suits star “never intended” for the names to be publicized despite the popular opinion that she did.
Some critics believe Meghan talked to Scobie about her concerns, but the insider insisted it was "not leaked to Omid by anyone in her camp.”
Prior to Archewell publishing content on their website, royalists were annoyed by the Sussexes' decision not to immediately comment on Scobie's work.
“I think it would be a very good move on their part to state clearly and unequivocally that they have absolutely nothing to do with this book, if that is the case," Jennie Bond told GB News.
“Because obviously as long as they stay silent, we all think, ‘well, you know, how could a letter between the King and Meghan Markle, how could that get into the public domain?'" she asked.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meghan and Harry's Oprah Winfrey interview depicted the royals as bigots, but the Duke of Sussex later clarified that his relatives are simply guilty of "unconscious bias." Now that Scobie's book incriminated the King of England, many Brits have additional inquiries about Charles' values and how he treated his biracial daughter-in-law.
“There are unanswered questions and I think it would be very helpful if they answered," Bond explained.
“If they could distance themselves from this rather nasty, snide book, it will be a good move because I don't really know why Omid Scobie has been so just plain unpleasant about so many members of the royal family, particularly Catherine, Princess of Wales," the journalist added.