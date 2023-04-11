Stoic Kathie Lee Gifford & Boyfriend Richard Spitz Seen Going To Gym Together As They Fight To Save Relationship
As rumors of trouble in paradise for Kathie Lee Gifford and boyfriend Richard Spitz mount, the feuding flames were seen heading to the gym — likely to blow off some steam.
The couple was photographed on Saturday, April 8, heading into a fitness facility in Nashville, as seen in snaps obtained by a news outlet. The Live with Regis and Kathie Lee alum appeared straight faced as she and her boyfriend walked side-by-side.
It seems Gifford loosened up once inside the gym, as an eyewitness spilled: "They seemed to be enjoying each other's company during their workout together this weekend."
"They were joking around during their personal training sessions," continued the source. "The workout was fairly brief, and they were both strapped to devices while they did minimal movements."
Following their workout, the pair reportedly returned to their gated community where they have their own homes.
Gifford, 69, and the 62-year-old's sighting together comes on the heels of reports that they butt heads over how public they'd like their lowkey love to be after they were photographed out and about together earlier this year.
While the television personality is "secretly thrilled to finally have this relationship out in the open," her man, "on the other hand, is not happy at all," according to a source.
"He has never allowed his picture to be taken, and is furious that his relationship with Kathie Lee is 'out there' now," the source continued, noting Spitz has even "denied" their relationship in the public.
"Kathie Lee wants the relationship to move forward, and he refuses to even acknowledge it publicly and for some reason, she has put up with it," added the insider.
Given that Spitz is so adamant on keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, little is known about their quiet romance.
Aside from one photo of the two posted to her social media — though it was soon after deleted — a source spilled that Gifford and Spitz have been "enjoying each other's company for some time" and that the singer "takes him everywhere" with her.
