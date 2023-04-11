Stoic Kathie Lee Gifford & Boyfriend Richard Spitz Seen Going To Gym Together As They Fight To Save Relationship

As rumors of trouble in paradise for Kathie Lee Gifford and boyfriend Richard Spitz mount, the feuding flames were seen heading to the gym — likely to blow off some steam.

The couple was photographed on Saturday, April 8, heading into a fitness facility in Nashville, as seen in snaps obtained by a news outlet. The Live with Regis and Kathie Lee alum appeared straight faced as she and her boyfriend walked side-by-side.