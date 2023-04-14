OK Magazine
Kathie Lee Gifford Eager To Marry Boyfriend Richard Spitz Despite Pals Fearing He's 'Not The One' For Her: Source

Apr. 14 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Kathie Lee Gifford is ready for her second happily ever-after — but her friends aren't.

The former daytime diva has been eager to marry on-again/off-again boyfriend Richard Spitz despite people in her inner circle not believing he's the guy for her.

"They were secretly thrilled when they broke up only to have their hopes dashed when they reconciled," insiders spilled of Gifford's friends' reaction brief hiatus from the businessman. "The issue they have with Richard is that he seems disinterested in the relationship."

"Kathie Lee seems to give it her all, while he appears to give little to no effort," the source noted of the fraught dynamic between the two.

Despite her pal's warnings, the former Today anchor has been wanting to make things official with Spitz since they got back together. "She is in love with him. Privately, she wants nothing more than for the relationship to be public and for them to get married," the insider dished.

"After two years, they believe this relationship is going nowhere and that she could do so much better!" the source explained, adding that friends "wish she would move on and find someone who will love and cherish her."

The couple have kept their relationship completely out of the spotlight, however after reports surfaced of their behind-the-scenes love — the 62-year-old not comfortable with the situation. "Kathie Lee is secretly thrilled to finally have this relationship out in the open," the source noted. "Richard, on the other hand, is not happy at all."

"He has never allowed his picture to be taken, and is furious that his relationship with Kathie Lee is 'out there' now," the insider continued.

Gifford teased the relationship last year, but stayed mum on the person's identity. "I have someone very special in my life," explained Gifford during a 2022 interview. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special."

The Sun spoke to sources close to Giffords.

