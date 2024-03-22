Mauricio Umansky 'Never Asked' Estranged Wife Kyle Richards If She's in a Romantic Relationship With Morgan Wade: 'I Have No Idea'
Mauricio Umansky isn't prying into Kyle Richards' love life any time soon.
In a new preview for the upcoming season of Buying Beverly Hills, the real estate broker, 53, was asked about his estranged wife's extremely close relationship with Morgan Wade. However, Umansky was just as clueless as the rest of the world on whether or not the two are romantically involved.
While talking to one of the staffers at his firm, the Dancing With the Stars alum explained, "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them, are they dating, are they not dating..."
"Honestly, I never asked straight up," Umansky said of Richards, 55, whom he separated from after 27 years of marriage last year. "They definitely have some sort of connection together, there's no doubt about that. They spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."
"One of the reasons I don't want to ask is I don't want to put the extra pressure on her," he noted. "If it's working for her and giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, then I'm good with that."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG and the country music star, 29, have become inseparable following the end of Richards' romance with the businessman. "Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," the reality star explained during a recent episode of the Bravo series.
"Morgan is 100 percent herself," she revealed. "No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."
When Andy Cohen asked the Halloween actress at the RHOBH Season 13 reunion if she could ever see herself dating a woman, she admitted, "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe. This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"
As far as legally ending her union with Umansky, Richards said it's all up in the air.
"We're a family no matter what, and we love each other, and we're just trying to figure it out. So right now, it's not on pause," the former child star explained in a recent interview of a possible divorce. "We're actively navigating through this and working through it."