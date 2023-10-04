Kathy Griffin Claims Britney Spears Is 'Too Free' After Posting Parody Clip of the Pop Star’s Concerning Knife Video
Kathy Griffin is apparently not sure Britney Spears should be this free!
On the Tuesday, October 3, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian discussed the recent clips of Spears dancing around with knives.
“I fear the #FreeBritney people, I do, but sometimes, a person can be too free,” the 62-year-old quipped, referring to the movement in support of the pop star’s release from her conservatorship in 2021.
“All I’m saying is, I love you gays and I love you #FreeBritney people, but you didn’t have a plan,” she joked.
Following the comments, Jimmy Kimmel played a TikTok Griffin created mocking the “Toxic” singer’s concerning clips.
Similar to Spears, Griffin wore a bikini in the footage as she erratically waved around a knife and a spatula, however, the redhead clarified her weapons were “not a prop.”
In response, fans couldn’t get enough of the actress as they praised her hilarious imitation.
“D---, girl, you are in amazing shape!” one person noted of the celeb’s toned tummy, while a second added, “You are hilarious! You do look amazing by the way💕! You might have it over Britney🤣🤣🤣.”
A third wrote, “Nailed it🤣🤣🤣,” while a fourth said, “Still got the bangin’ bikini bod 💛💛💛.”
As OK! previously reported, Spears has sparked concern over her mental health after sharing footage of herself twirling about with blades. Despite the scary situation, the blonde beauty adamantly insisted the knives were not real.
"I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️!!!" she penned on September 25, adding, "don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!"
"Halloween is soon🙈🙈🙈!!!" she noted.
Then, on September 27, police arrived at the icon’s property to administer a welfare check on the 41-year-old. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department made sure Spears was OK after many concerned calls from fans. After assessing she was fine, the authorities left the premises.
Spears then shared another video on September 28 in which she addressed the recent spectacle.
"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives," she pleaded. "No one needs to worry or call the police."
"I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by!!!" she claimed.
Spears also lashed out at law enforcement in a frustrated message on September 30, saying, "Is it a joke in the news again with welfare checks??? Come on America … we cooler than that, right ???"
"The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people do 4-minute performances with them," she explained. "I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!"