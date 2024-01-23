'It's Weird': Kathy Griffin Feels Like John Mayer Avoids Her When They Run Into Each Other
Don't expect Kathy Griffin and John Mayer to link up anytime soon!
During the Tuesday, January 23, episode of "Dinner's on Me," the former My Life on the D-List star told host Jesse Tyler Ferguson about her hunch that the musician may not be her biggest fan.
"Are there other people that you feel like you were friends with once and maybe because of your comedy, you've lost that connection?" the Modern Family actor asked Griffin.
"No, because those people tend to avoid me to begin with," the stand-up star revealed. "So, like John Mayer. I run into him a lot. He was really close with [Bob] Saget, and so I saw him at the Saget memorials, etc."
"But it's weird. He's literally never come up to me, but in a way that I feel like he's like, 'I don't need this from her.' So I get that a lot," she continued. "Sometimes it's just the thought of a comedian. Being there at that moment or whatever, but yeah, I get a lot of folks that are just like, 'ugh.'"
Another celebrity who seems to keep his distance from Griffin has been her former pal Anderson Cooper. "But that was like a little more of a friendship. That was like kind of a personal thing because that was a tough situation," she said of the journalist not speaking to her after her infamous photo with Donald Trump's decapitated fake head.
"I mean, you know, I also don’t have like a need to like, hang out with people that maybe weren’t so kosher," the former reality star noted.
When asked if she felt she and Cooper were ever real confidants, she noted, "I thought so. I didn’t think we were Hollywood friends. I thought we were legit friends."
Instead of harping on fractured friendships, Griffin has been focused on taking care of herself after battling lung cancer, which she underwent surgery for.
"My voice got some damage," she explained in an interview about going under the knife. "I am fine, it doesn't hurt, and the important thing is my b---- are still fabulous. I think it'll get back to normal but I'm not sure. I'm still working on it. I am funnier, because I think I sound non-threatening and demure. That's my new angle."
One major help was Griffin finally finding a female oncologist. "I actually burst into tears because she listened to me, she had a scribe take notes and she set me up with three other female specialists in my networks," she revealed in a tweet.