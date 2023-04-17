Kathy Griffin Asks Fans For Tips On Coping With 'Depression & Anxiety' After 'Complex PTSD' Diagnosis
Kathy Griffin is turning to the internet for help on coping with PTSD.
The comedian, 62, took to TikTok last week to reveal her MRI results while seeking out the help of online users regarding her bouts with anxiety and depression.
"Let’s talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly," Griffin began her video. "I think this is the place to do it because I've seen a lot of videos and stuff."
"You can laugh or whatever, but I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD, and it’s called an extreme case," she continued with a laugh.
"So I would love to hear from you guys about —," added Griffin before getting side tracked by someone off camera talking about their dogs. "Yeah, I'll feed the dogs."
"Like that helps me get up and feed the dogs," the My Life on the D-List star said with a smile as she regained her train of thought. "Anyway, I'd love to hear from you guys about depression or anxiety or stuff like that, how you cope."
The Fashion Police alum explained to her followers with a "wink" that, "If any of you know my story, you'll understand this really started for me about five and 1/2 years ago."
Griffin seemed to be referring to around the time that she posed for a photo holding a replica of former President Donald Trump's severed head. The embattled star faced immediate backlash both in her personal and professional life for her controversial decision.
Aside from CNN giving Griffin the boot from co-hosting its New Year’s Eve special, she was placed on a no-fly list as the Secret Service investigated her and lost several stand-up comedy gigs.
In addition to fighting to save her career and reputation, Griffin was also diagnosed with stage 1 cancer in 2021, which she noted in her TikTok "didn't help" her current health situation.
"Alright, I look forward to reading your comments," Griffin concluded her video from earlier this month.
Griffin revealed on Easter Sunday that she was having an MRI done but did not disclose the reasoning behind it, leaving many to wonder whether it had to do with her cancer battle.