Pay Up Bravo! Lisa Rinna Demands $2 Million For Next Season Of 'RHOBH" Despite Fans Calling For Her Firing

“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate," the source continued. "Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else.”

Despite wanting the network to up her pay, loyal fans have been calling for the Rinna Beauty founder, who is skipping out of Bravocon in October, to be axed from the show due to her wild behavior on the show as well as social media.